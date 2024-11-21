Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Volleyball Wins OVC Regular Season Championship

Southeast Missouri Volleyball claimed the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference regular season title with a 3-0 victory over SIUE on Wednesday night at Houck Field House.

For the Redhawks, the regular season title is the 11th in program history and the second under head coach Julie Yankus. With the win, SEMO wrapped up the 2024 OVC Tournament's #1 overall seed and will host the tournament beginning on Sunday, November 24. SEMO Volleyball is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the program in 2024, and holds the most titles of any volleyball program, former or current, in Ohio Valley Conference history.

The win was the Redhawks' eighth victory inside Houck Field House, finishing the regular season with an 8-1 record in Cape Girardeau. The sweep of SIUE marks the sixth series sweep of the season for SEMO.

Looking ahead, the top-seeded Redhawks will play in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday, November 24, against #8 Tennessee State. First serve is slated for 4 p.m., CT. in Cape Girardeau. The OVC Tournament will continue with the semifinals on Monday, followed by the championship match on Tuesday. Tickets are available online and at the door.