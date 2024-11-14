© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.

Two-Minute Drill: Basketball Will Help Block Hunger in 2024-25

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:40 PM CST

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics is partnering to Block Hunger during the 2024-25 basketball season.

SEMO is partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, Drury Southwest, and First State Community Bank to provide meals to families facing hunger in the southeast Missouri region.

For every block by the Redhawks men's and women's basketball teams this year, Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, Drury Southwest, and First State Community Bank will each donate $10 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Every $1 donated to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides four meals, meaning each SEMO block will supply 120 meals to families facing hunger. This is the first basketball partnership between SEMO Athletics and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

This initiative is the third partnership of its kind between SEMO Athletics, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, and area partners. The Redhawks also help fight hunger with the Sack Hunger campaign during football season and Strike Out Hunger during baseball season.

CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank Joey Keys said that he appreciates SEMO Athletics and our sponsors for spotlighting the food bank's work across the region, while also raising money to support our efforts to help neighbors facing hunger

Fans who wish to join the Redhawks in the fight against hunger can donate to Southeast Missouri Food Bank at SEMOFoodBank.org.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
