Two-Minute Drill: Volleyball Duo Earns OVC Honors

Southeast Missouri's Lucy Arndt and Nina Schuberth picked up Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week Honors, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Arndt was selected as the OVC Offensive Player of the Week as Schuberth picked up her second-straight OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Lucy Arndt finished the series last week against Eastern Illinois with 32 kills on 93 total attacks, helping lead the Redhawks to back-to-back sweeps on Homecoming weekend.

The reigning Co-OVC Defensive Player of the Week Nina Schuberth picked up the same honors this week after an impressive 44 dig weekend.

In Thursday's match, Schuberth logged a series-high 24 digs before finishing the weekend with 20 on Friday night. Schuberth also dialed up four aces over the two matches as well.

The Redhawks volleyball team enters the weekend just one-half game back of first place in the OVC standings. They picked up an exciting road win at Little Rock on Tuesday, completing the reverse sweep after falling behind 2 sets to zero.

They will host Tennessee Tech this weekend at Houck Field House, this evening at 6 PM and Saturday at 2 PM. Tonight’s match will feature a Rowdy Bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans, as part of Rowdy’s 20th Birthday Bobblehead series all school year long.