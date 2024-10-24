Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Football Climbs to #6 in National Polls

The Southeast Missouri Football team climbed to its highest ranking in program history when it advanced to #6 in both the American Football Coaches Association Coaches and Stats Perform Media Polls Monday.

The Redhawks defeated conference opponent Charleston Southern last week in Charleston, South Carolina, 26-13. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw for 335 yards and a touchdown in the win.

SEMO is first in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association with an overall record of 7-1 and undefeated 4-0 league mark. The Redhawks are on a six-game winning streak heading into their Homecoming matchup with Gardner-Webb Saturday.

The Redhawks surpassed their previous #7 ranking in the Nov. 8, 2010, Media Poll. SEMO is the first Big South or OVC team ranked as high as #6 since former OVC member Jacksonville State was in that position on Nov. 12, 2018 (Stats Perform Media Poll).

SEMO has been ranked in both the AFCA Coaches and Stats Perform Top-25 polls six consecutive weeks. The Redhawks have been ranked in either of those polls a total of 38 weeks under Head Coach Tom Matukewicz.

The Redhawks host defending Big South-OVC co-champions, the Gardner Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, at Houck Field on Saturday as part of Homecoming weekend. The Homecoming parade on Broadway begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Banterra Block Party in front of Houck Field at 11 o’clock. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.