Two-Minute Drill: Elfrink and Shrum Tab OVC Weekly Awards

Sophie Shrum and Sophia Elfrink tabbed Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards after their performances this past week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Shrum, a sophomore defender from Marion, Ill., tabbed OVC Defender of the Week for the first time in her career. Shrum has played in 10 games and started in four along the SEMO's back line.

During the game Shrum recorded her first shot of her career and held #1 Little Rock's to zero goals. Shrum also blocked a couple shots and helped the Redhawks record back-to-back shutouts.

Elfrink, a junior goalkeeper from Columbia, Mo., claimed OVC Goalkeeper of the week for the first time this year and fourth time overall.

During the game Elfrink faced 11 total shots and six shots on goal. Elfrink recorded six saves and her second shutout of the season.

The SEMO Soccer team plays its final home game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Morehead State. It will be Senior Day for the soccer team, and the Redhawks will recognize five seniors before the match: Grace Crowden, Sophia Elfrink, Alayna Jakul, Katelyn Miller, and Elizabeth Rater.