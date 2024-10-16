Consumer Handbook: Choosing a Mechanic

Finding a mechanic can be intimidating, especially for those who aren’t familiar with the inner workings of their car – but it’s a necessary part of keeping your car running smoothly for years to come.

Auto service is often costly, so it’s important to work with a business you can trust. BBB received over 9,600 complaints about automotive repair companies in 2023.

It’s best not to wait until something goes wrong to look for a mechanic. Doing your research in advance means you’ll have a company you trust ready to go in case of an emergency.

When you’re working with a mechanic, ask questions about anything you don’t understand. A trustworthy business should be able to provide a detailed estimate and explain repairs, parts and charges needed before you move forward with the work.

How to choose a mechanic:

● Plan ahead. Don't wait until you have an accident or your car stops running to look for a mechanic. You’ll be much more stressed when facing an emergency, so do your research when you can take your time and make educated decisions.

● Maintain your car. Keeping track of your car’s maintenance schedule will help you plan your visits to the mechanic and reduce the need for emergency repairs. Read your vehicle’s manual and pay close attention to changes in your car’s performance.

● Do your research. When it’s time to look for a mechanic, use trusted sources:

- Ask your friends and family for recommendations.

- Check for certifications like the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Seal.

● Understand your warranty. If you are getting work done while the car is still under warranty, check to see if there are guidelines you must follow and if you must take the vehicle to a specific location. If in doubt, ask questions at the dealership where you bought your car.

● Get a written estimate. Be sure to get a detailed estimate, including repairs, labor, parts, and expected time to complete the repairs before signing to have the work done. If there’s anything you don’t understand, ask for an explanation. Make sure the estimate states the mechanic will ask for authorization before doing additional work or incurring extra costs.

● Compare prices from different shops. Remember that unusually low prices could be a red flag for subpar quality or hidden fees.

● Pay attention when you pick up your car. At pickup, ask for a detailed, written summary of all the work completed. Your bill should include an itemized list of all repairs and should note the car’s odometer before and after the work was done. If the shop guarantees its work, get the guarantee in writing. Ask questions about any charges you don’t understand fully or didn’t authorize before you pay for the work.

● Follow up on problems. If you continue to have issues with your car after the work is complete, take it back to the shop that performed the original repair.

● Be a smart consumer. Be aware of common tricks disreputable mechanics use to make a car seem like it has more issues than it does, such as switching the spark plug wire connections to make it seem like your car won’t start. If you feel like you have been taken advantage of, contact management at the shop or file a complaint with BBB. You can also contact BBB AUTO LINE®, a program that helps consumers and businesses resolve vehicle warranty, lemon law and class-action disputes.