Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Crack the Top 10 in National Polls

For the third time this season, Southeast Missouri picked up multiple Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association honors. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named Offensive Player of the Week, and DC Pippin was voted Co-Specialist of the Week.

DeLaurent won his third Offensive Player of the Week honor after throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, leading SEMO to a 38-27 road win at Eastern Illinois. He tied the program's all-time career record in passing touchdowns (46).

Pippin won his second-straight Big South-OVC Specialist of the Week accolade. He did not miss a kick against the Panthers, including one field goal and five extra points.

SEMO has won a total of seven Big South-OVC weekly awards through six games this year.

Southeast Missouri is ranked #9 in the American Football Coaches Association and #11 in the Stats Perform Media polls. This is the first time SEMO is in the Top-10 national ranking in 14 years. The #9 ranking tied the third-highest national ranking in program history.

This is the fourth-straight week SEMO has been ranked in both Top-25 polls and has steadily climbed to the Top-10 since initially cracking the polls at #21 on Sept. 16.

SEMO, which is on a four-game winning streak and atop the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association standings with an overall record of 5-1 and 2-0 in league play, hosts Tennessee Tech Saturday. Kickoff at Houck Field is 3 p.m.