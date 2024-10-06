Let's Talk Business: Taking Steps Now for a Great Fourth Quarter

It may seem hard to believe it, but last week was the start of the fourth quarter for 2024! Now is a crucial time for businesses to focus and make sure they end the year in the strongest way possible.

With the holiday season and year-end activities just around the corner, it's crucial to plan effectively to maximize opportunities and streamline operations. Here are just a few quick tips on what business and organization leaders can be focused on now to help end 2024 on a strong note.

1. Review Business Goals

Take a moment to revisit your business goals for 2024. Have you met your targets? If not, identify the areas where you can still make progress. Consider adjusting your strategy to meet customer demand in the last quarter.

2. Prepare for the Holidays

For retail and service-based businesses, the holidays represent a significant revenue opportunity. Start developing marketing campaigns that can drive engagement early, such as seasonal promotions, holiday events, or unique offers. Update your website and social media with holiday themes and messaging.

3. Assess Financials

Now is a perfect time to review your financial performance and ensure you’re prepared for year-end tax filings. While you’re at it, make sure you are caught up with all new regulations and filings such as the Beneficial Ownership reporting that is due by the end of the year.

We may already be one week into the fourth quarter, but it’s never too late to take positive steps that can lead to positive results for your business.