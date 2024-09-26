Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Football Rises in National Polls

Southeast Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association Offensive Player of the Week, and Payton Brown was tabbed the league's Freshman of the Week Monday.

DeLaurent led SEMO to a stunning 38-21 win at longtime rival and #7-ranked Southern Illinois. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He now ranks second in the Football Championship Subdivision in touchdown passes.

A native of Hillsboro, Missouri, Brown ran for 124 yards and one touchdown against SIU. He averaged just under seven yards per carry and caught two passes for 27 yards out of the backfield.

After the win, the Redhawks moved into the Top-15 of both the Stats Perform Media and American Football Coaches Association Coaches. SEMO moved up to #13 in the Stats Perform Media Poll and to #14 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The win over SIU gave Head Coach Tom Matukewicz his ninth win over a ranked opponent and fourth victory over a Top-10 team. No coach in SEMO history has more victories over ranked opponents or Top-10 ranked foes than Matukewicz.

The Redhawks, now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association play, host Northwestern State in their final non-league contest Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Houck Field.