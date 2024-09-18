Watch the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards
The Americana Music Association presents the 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the famed Ryman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.
This year’s show will deliver performances from award-winning legends, buzzworthy new artists and longtime fan favorites, including Blind Boys of Alabama, Brandy Clark with SistaStrings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dave Alvin, Dwight Yoakam, Fantastic Negrito, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Jobi Riccio, Kaitlin Butts, Larkin Poe, The Milk Carton Kids, Noah Kahan, Sarah Jarosz, Shelby Lynne, Sierra Ferrell, Turnpike Troubadours, The War And Treaty, Waxahatchee with MJ Lenderman, and Wyatt Flores.
Return to this page at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday to watch the livestream.
23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards nominees:
Artist of the Year
- Tyler Childers
- Charley Crockett
- Sierra Ferrell
- Noah Kahan
- Allison Russell
Album of the Year
- "Brandy Clark," Brandy Clark; produced by Brandi Carlile
- "Rustin' in the Rain," Tyler Childers; produced by Tyler Childers & The Food Stamps
- "The Past is Still Alive," Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Brad Cook
- "Trail of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell; produced by Eddie Spears and Gary Paczosa
- "Weathervanes," Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit; produced by Jason Isbell
Song of the Year
- "American Dreaming," Sierra Ferrell; written by Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker
- "Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile; written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack
- "In Your Love," Tyler Childers; written by Tyler Childers and Geno Seale
- "Jealous Moon," Sarah Jarosz; written by Sarah Jarosz and Daniel Tashian
- "Right Back to It," Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman; written by Katie Crutchfield
Duo/Group of the Year
- Black Pumas
- Larkin Poe
- The Milk Carton Kids
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The War and Treaty
Emerging Act of the Year
- Kaitlin Butts
- Wyatt Flores
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- The Red Clay Strays
- Jobi Riccio
Instrumentalist of the Year
- Grace Bowers
- Maddie Denton
- Jamie Dick
- Megan McCormick
- Joshua Rilko
