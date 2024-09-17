Donald Trump is safe after an 'attempted assassination.' What happened?

Former President Donald Trump is safe after what the FBI says was an “attempted assassination” while playing golf at a Trump property in Florida on.

On Monday, the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged with federal gun crimes. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues. Officials say no motive has been determined at this time.

The apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump – the second threat to his life in recent months – raises questions about how to keep the former president safe.

