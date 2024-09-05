Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Pick Up OVC Weekly Honors

Noah Little and Nova Ojutkangas tabbed Ohio Valley Conference weekly honors for their performances at the Redhawks Cross Country Invitational this past Friday.

Little crossed the line at 15:10.965, over 15 seconds faster than second place to take the gold in the 5k. The senior tabbed the best time in the OVC for the opening weekend, beating 71 other athletes from ten different schools.

Ojutkangas was crowned the champion in her very first NCAA competition. She finished with a time of 17:50.103 ahead of 91 other athletes, even besting reigning OVC Champion Hannah Eastman.

The Redhawk cross country teams will be back in action next Saturday, Sept. 14, for the UT Martin XC OVC Preview.

This weekend, the Redhawks Football team hosts its home opener against the reigning OVC Champions, the UT Martin Skyhawks. Kickoff at Houck Field is scheduled for 6 p.m., and pregame festivities in the Banterra Block Party in front of the stadium open at 3 p.m.

The Redhawks are receiving votes in the FCS national poll, following their nationally televised victory over North Alabama in the FCS Kickoff Classic and nearly pulling an upset over New Mexico State last week.