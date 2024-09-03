Founding Wu-Tang, classical music, and how RZA keeps evolving

RZA is used to stepping outside the box.

As a founding member of Wu Tang Clan – the rap collective born out of Staten Island in 1992. RZA’s production and lyrics made the group hip hop icons, drawing inspiration from kung-fu films and producing almost everything the group put out in its first four years.

And now, he’s bringing that energy to classical music in his first album since 2008.“A Ballet Through Mud” is an 11-track classical music album based on stories and lyrics from RZA’s childhood.

How does he keep evolving? And what does classical music mean to him?He joins us now from Los Angeles to talk about it.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5