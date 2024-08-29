© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Two Redhawks Named OVC Runners to Watch List

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
Noah Little
SEMO Athletics
Noah Little

Noah Little and Nova Ojutkangas were selected to the 2024 OVC Cross Country Runners to Watch list.

Little, a redshirt senior from Washington, Mo. was selected to the list after finishing with All-OVC honors the previous two years. Last year, Little finished in seventh at the OVC championship last season, and the year before he placed 10th.

Last season, Little led the Redhawk men in every race and placed in the top 10 three times.

Ojutkangas, a redshirt sophomore, comes to the Redhawks from Lannion, France. She is expected to be an impact addition to the Redhawk women's team.

Overseas, Ojutkangas was the Swedish U20 Champion in cross country and the French U18 Champion in the 10k in road running. She also competed at the national level as a U20 athlete and was second in the French U20 championships in the 10k in road running.

Both athletes will race in the season opener at the Redhawks Invite Friday evening. The race is free and open to the public and will be held at the Osage Centre Fields. The men will run the 5k at 6:15 p.m., followed by the women's 5k at 6:45 p.m.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino