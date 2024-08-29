Two-Minute Drill: Two Redhawks Named OVC Runners to Watch List

Noah Little and Nova Ojutkangas were selected to the 2024 OVC Cross Country Runners to Watch list.

Little, a redshirt senior from Washington, Mo. was selected to the list after finishing with All-OVC honors the previous two years. Last year, Little finished in seventh at the OVC championship last season, and the year before he placed 10th.

Last season, Little led the Redhawk men in every race and placed in the top 10 three times.

Ojutkangas, a redshirt sophomore, comes to the Redhawks from Lannion, France. She is expected to be an impact addition to the Redhawk women's team.

Overseas, Ojutkangas was the Swedish U20 Champion in cross country and the French U18 Champion in the 10k in road running. She also competed at the national level as a U20 athlete and was second in the French U20 championships in the 10k in road running.

Both athletes will race in the season opener at the Redhawks Invite Friday evening. The race is free and open to the public and will be held at the Osage Centre Fields. The men will run the 5k at 6:15 p.m., followed by the women's 5k at 6:45 p.m.