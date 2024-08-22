Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Teams Up to Sack Hunger Again in 2024

The Southeast Missouri Department of Athletics is teaming up with Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Coalter Insurance Group, First Midwest Bank, Coast to Coast Signs, Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and Midwest Sterilization to provide meals to families facing hunger in the southeast Missouri region.

For every quarterback sack against opposing teams this year, all five Sack Hunger sponsor will each donate $100 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Every $1 donated to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides four meals, meaning each Redhawk sack will supply 2,000 meals to families facing hunger.

During the 2023 campaign, SEMO recorded 14 sacks which raised $4,200 for Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank CEO Joey Keys said they hope this effort will remind people that many of our neighbors across the region live in homes without enough food. With every sack by the SEMO defense, the sponsors will help the food bank provide meals to families, children and seniors who don't have enough to eat.

The SEMO Football team kick off the 2024 season on Saturday in the FCS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery, Alabama. The Redhawks will play North Alabama, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.