The 2024 summer movie roundup

Summer blockbuster season is wrapping up and you may be heading to the theaters to catch some of the films still coming out.

“Inside Out 2” became Pixar’s highest grossing film and the most successful animated film of all time. “Deadpool and Wolverine” has raked in over a $1 billion in theaters. And the drama “It Ends With Us” iscurrentlytopping the box office.

This summer’s indie film releases are also making waves. Horror film “Longlegs” became the year’s highest-grossing indie movie, surpassing $100 million in the global box office. “Sing Sing,” “Di-Di,” and “Kneecap” are three indie films doing well despite their limited releases.

What are the big takeaways from this year’s summer movie season?

