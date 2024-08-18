Sunday Puzzle: Rhyming destinations

On-air challenge: Every answer is a two-word name of a place in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world where you might visit. I'll give you rhymes for the two words. You name the places.



Ex. Right Spouse --> WHITE HOUSE

Ski Vest (hint: Florida) Greater Stake (hint: Oregon) Call Sheet (hint: New York)

All the rest are foreign ...

Rifle Power Pig Pen Rock Cress Dead Air Eight Ball Tape Down Fourth Hole (hint: only a small number of people have been here)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Think of a popular food item in six letters. Substitute the last two letters with one K to make a common five-letter word in which none of the letters are pronounced the same as in the six-letter food. What food is this?

Challenge answer: Quiche —> quick

Winner: Eli Shear-Baggish of Arlington, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Think of a famous movie star -- first and last names, nine letters in all. The third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth letters, in order, name a profession. The star's last name is something that this profession uses. Who is the movie star and what is the profession?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 22nd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

