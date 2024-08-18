Let's Talk Business: Next Stop the Windy City

The new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, code CGI begins operating this week and will be a nice new change for passengers. But the new terminal isn’t all that is new as CGI announces a change to air service and a return to the Windy City for Cape area passengers.

Only July 30th CGI announced that the Federal Aviation Administration had approved the request from Contour Airlines, to move the air service route from its current destination in Nashville (BNA) to Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) beginning October 1st. A return to Chicago after close to two years of service to BNA will have a positive impact for business.

Moving to Chicago O’Hare will expand the opportunities for passengers out of Cape Girardeau to connect directly to their next stop. With 249 destinations from ORD and averaging 2,400 departures each day, the opportunities seem endless. A bonus is the announcement last week that Contour now has partnerships with American, Alaskan, and United Airlines (starting October 1) that will allow passengers from Cape to have luggage transferred and book through flights with three different carriers.

Now is the perfect time to learn more about the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and consider taking a trip soon. Flights to Nashville are still booking through September and you can now book your flights to Chicago starting October 1. There has never been a better time to Fly CGI!