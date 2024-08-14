Consumer Handbook: Utility Imposter Scams

Utility impostor scams can happen any time of year but are especially common during extremely cold or hot weather when people can't go without their heat or air conditioning.

In a utility impostor scam, a scammer impersonates an electric, water or gas company representative. They may call you on the phone, send an email or even knock on your door in a realistic-looking work uniform. Common reports show these scammers often claim you have an overdue bill and need to pay immediately to prevent your service from being shut off.

In another version of this scam, the scammer may say they need to enter your home to make “repairs” or do an “energy audit” so they can look for valuables or personal information once inside.

Your utility company should notify you or schedule an appointment before they come to your home. Be suspicious of unsolicited messages and knocks on your door and remember that you are never obligated to let a stranger into your home.

What to do if you encounter a utility impostor:

● Don't send money by prepaid card or wire transfer. If a representative asks you to pay with a prepaid debit card, gift card, a digital wallet app or wire transfer, it's a huge red flag. Legitimate utility companies usually ask for payment by check or credit card.

● Don’t give in to pressure. Utility scammers will pressure you to pay them immediately, usually in a short time frame like an hour. They may try to intimidate you into giving them personal and banking information. Legitimate utilities will not try to force you to pay on the spot.

● Call customer service. If a caller is trying to pressure you, hang up the phone and call the customer service number listed on your actual utility bill. This will ensure you’re speaking to a real representative from your actual utility company.

● Don’t allow a stranger into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment. Ask utility employees to show you identification such as a badge before letting them enter.