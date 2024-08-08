Two-Minute Drill: 2024 Hall of Fame Class Includes Five Individuals and One Team

Southeast Missouri's 2024 Hall of Fame Class includes five individuals and one team.

Zach Borowiak (Baseball) was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference shortstop, and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox

Antonius Cleveland (Basketball) was the first player in SEMO's NCAA Division I era to ever play in the NBA, he has continued his professional career overseas for the past several years.

Paul Ebaugh was an outstanding two-sport athlete at Southeast Missouri as a member of the football and track & field teams in the 1960s, earning All MIAA honors and football and a three time MIAA champion in discus.

Emily Scannell earned multiple All-Ohio Valley Conference honors during her outstanding four-year volleyball career, including OVC Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-OVC two times.

Carroll Williams spent five decades at Southeast Missouri holding various roles including assistant basketball coach, head basketball coach, golf coach and interim athletics director.

The 2010 Southeast Missouri football team won the first ever Ohio Valley Conference title and clinched an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoff berth for the first time in program history.

The five individuals will be inducted on Friday, February 14, 2025 at the Show Me Center.

The 2010 Football Team will be recognized at SEMO Footballs home-opener on Sept. 7.