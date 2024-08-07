Consumer Handbook: AC Savings

Air conditioners eat up a lot of energy, accounting for six percent of the nation’s electricity use and costing homeowners a collective $29 billion annually. Luckily, a little housekeeping can go a long way toward reducing your cooling costs and the BBB has tips to help you save money and stay cool this summer.

● Insulate properly. Prepare for the heat by making sure window AC units are installed snugly and insulate any gaps around them. Check your AC ducts for proper insulation. Weather-strip your doors and windowsills to keep cool air inside the house where it belongs.

● Keep it clean. The U.S. Department of Energy says that cleaning or replacing your air conditioner’s filters every month or two during hot months can lower the unit’s energy consumption by 5-15% – saving you money! Check and clean your evaporator coil annually, and trim back any branches or plants that might be limiting airflow.

● Use temporary window reflectors. In extreme heat, installing reflective materials between your curtains and windows can help keep temperatures down. Drawing the curtains will also help keep your home cool.

● Stay on top of repairs and maintenance. An annual AC inspection in the spring may help prevent issues from popping up later in the summer. Always confirm that the company or contractor is licensed and insured.

● Get multiple quotes. Get at least three estimates for any air conditioning repair, maintenance or replacement. All bids should be in writing and should include a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used.

● Consider switching to a high-efficiency unit. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that switching to a high-efficiency air conditioner can reduce its energy use by 20-50% – which means you’ll save on cooling costs. Some models are also eligible for a tax credit. Industry groups like the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute and the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers provide appliance ratings and other tips. Your HVAC contractor can help you find energy-efficient options and can provide the Manufacturer Certification Statement for any equipment you plan to purchase.