© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: An A.C. puzzle to beat the heat

By Will Shortz
Published August 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials A.C.

Ex. Summer cooler  -->  AIR CONDITIONER

  1. Type of electricity
  2. Something that rings to wake you up in the morning
  3. LAX for Los Angeles International or LGA for La Guardia
  4. Color prism for Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," e.g.
  5. Ship from which military jets take off
  6. Mystery writer who created Miss Marple
  7. Gangster known as "Scarface"
  8. Longtime host of "Masterpiece Theatre"
  9. French playwright who wrote "The Plague"
  10. Annual yachting competition
  11. Closest star system to Earth
  12. What Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren each wrote
  13. Container that sprays a mist
  14. Signal that danger is over


Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Adam Aaronson, of Deerfield, Ill. Think of a classic movie title in which the initials of all the words up to the last one, in order, spell the number of letters in that last word. The number of words in the title is for you to discover. What film is it?

Challenge answer: "The Wizard of Oz"

Winner: John Nacy of Jefferson City, Missouri

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Judy Seaman, of Sandy Springs, Ga. Think of a famous American woman with a two-syllable last name. The first syllable is spelled like a body part, but isn't pronounced like one. The second syllable is pronounced like a body part, but isn't spelled like one. Who is this famous woman?
 

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 8th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz