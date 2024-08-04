Let's Talk Business: Entrepreneurs Wanted

Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of any community and a driving force for the local economy. Through the variety of locally owned businesses, communities develop their own unique identity. If you have ever thought there is a need or an opportunity for a new or different business concept here in Southeast Missouri, now may be a great time to develop that idea through the upcoming Early-Stage Small Business Bootcamp.

With two programs kicking off later this month in Southeast Missouri, now is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to work their concepts into a well-formed idea and help get your new business off the ground. During this fast-paced, interactive, fun, and energizing program, attendees will discover the best practices, talk through real-life examples, and learn about valuable local resources designed to help small businesses grow.

This multi-session Boot Camp is an accelerated program that helps build your foundational business knowledge and jump start your new business. This program was developed by the Missouri SBDC at Missouri State University and offered in partnership with the SBDC at SEMO. It is powered by Innovate SOMO, led by Codefi and efactory.

Participants of the program will receive ongoing coaching and mentoring to develop a growth plan and financial budget by the end of the program. Guest speakers and visiting entrepreneurs will bring their real-world experience to make the program topics come alive.

To learn more about the program or get registered visit www.innovatesomo.org or reach out to our local Small Business Development Center Office at SEMO.

