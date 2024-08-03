'Wait Wait' for August 3, 2024: Live at Wolf Trap with Dr. Fauci

This week's show was recorded at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Dr. Anthony Fauci and panelists Karen Chee, Tom Papa, and Negin Farsad. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

We Love That Dirty Water; JD Stands For Just Don’t; The End Of An Office Tradition?

Panel Questions

License To Samsonite

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a secret of the Olympic games, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Dr. Anthony Fauci on computer viruses

Dr. Anthony Fauci plays our game called, “Here’s a Virus Even You Can’t Cure” Three questions about computer viruses.

Panel Questions

They’ll Leave The Light On; The Founding Fathers Had Help

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Teacher of the Year; How To Get That Queso Smokey Eye; Nature Vs Nurture Vs Nomenclature

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big story out of week two of the Paris Olympics

Copyright 2024 NPR