Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Teams Recognized for Academic Success

Two Redhawk teams were recognized nationally for their success in the classroom.

Southeast Missouri Volleyball received the 2024 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT. SEMO Volleyball has now won the award 17 years in a row and has won it every single year in the Julie Yankus era. The last time that the program did not receive the award came during the 2006-07 campaign.

As a program, the award marks the 24th time that SEMO Volleyball has been amongst the most prestigious academic program(s) in the country. To garner the award, the program must maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Meanwhile, SEMO Tennis claimed an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team Award as one of five Ohio Valley Conference schools that finished the 2023-24 academic year with a 3.2 or better grade point average. SEMO recorded a 3.93 fall GPA and 3.85 spring GPA in 2023-24.

Additionally, six Redhawks were deemed ITA Scholar-Athletes for having at least a 3.5 GPA during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Volleyball and Tennis teams were just two of the standout programs who excelled academically last school year, as Redhawk student-athletes combined to earn an all-time-high departmental GPA of 3.44 in the spring 2024 semester.