Let's Talk Business: Preparing for Back-to-School Season

Missouri Tax Free weekend takes place August 2-4 in 2024 and helps kick-off the back-to-school shopping season for families and students in Missouri. For business, now is a great time to connect with a new audience of shoppers.

With students at all levels just a few weeks away from starting up another school year, the back-to-school season is underway and that means a shift in consumer activity and lifestyle. Here are a few tips for businesses to think about as you look to support the transition and generate some new activity.

First: Determine What Your Business Has to Offer Consumers for Back-to-School

School supplies, clothing, athletic gear, and technology are easy to think about and plan for but there can certainly be many other products and services that can be relevant as students AND teachers return to the classroom.

Second: Think Up a Promotion

Discounts and savings are always a popular way to drive traffic but don’t overlook opportunities that don’t require you to decrease your margins. Creating packages that can make shopping quick and easy, offering delivery or shipping to eliminate the trip.

Finally: Don’t Forget to Have a Marketing Plan

Working with your local media partners, your marketing team and using all your communication channels will be important to make sure everyone knows you are ready for business this back-to-school season. Spread the word and have some fun.