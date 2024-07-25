Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Earn Big South-OVC Football Preseason Recognition

Seven Redhawk football student-athletes were named to the Big South-OVC Players to Watch list ahead of the 2024 season – four on offense and three on defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, offensive lineman Zack Gieg, tight end Danny Joiner, and kicker DC Pippen were recognized.

This preseason, DeLaurent was rated as the #8 returning quarterback in the FCS by HERO Sports. Additionally, he worked as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy in June. Gieg, who hails from Morgan Hill, California, is in his fourth year as SEMO's starting center and was rated as the #4 returning offensive lineman in the FCS by HERO Sports.

On defense, inside linebacker Bryce Norman, defensive back Joedrick Lewis, and defensive lineman Steven Lewis were named to the Players to Watch list.

Joedrick Lewis is also rated as the #13 returning cornerback in the FCS by HERO Sports.

Meanwhile, Norman, a native of Jackson, Missouri, was also selected as the Big South-OVC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. He is also ranked as the #8 returning linebacker in the FCS by HERO Sports.

The Redhawks started fall camp earlier this week and will open the season on August 24 against North Alabama in the FCS Kickoff Classic. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN with kickoff at 6 p.m.