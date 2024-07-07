Let's Talk Business: SBDC Offering Zoom Workshop Opportunities for Area Businesses

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides free consulting and low-cost training to small businesses across the United States, helping entrepreneurs with business planning, financial analysis, and marketing strategies to foster growth and success. It's a valuable resource network supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration and local universities to empower small business owners with essential skills and knowledge.

One of the most beneficial offerings of SBDC are their workshops for business owners. These workshops cover a wide array of topics, from financial management and marketing strategies to legal compliance and technology integration. Participating in these workshops equips entrepreneurs with practical skills and insights needed to navigate challenges effectively and seize opportunities for expansion.

This week the SBDC office based here at SEMO is offering two opportunities that business owners and entrepreneurs across the region should take note of. First up is the Creating Your Brand Experience on Thursday July 11, 11am to Noon. This program will explore how to create and implement a brand your customers will talk about.

The second program is offered on Friday July 12th from 10am to 11:30am entitled Ready, Set, Startup. This program will explore the steps needed to get your startup off the ground. Get your ducks in a row and start off with a solid foundation.

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, investing time in SBDC workshops can yield substantial returns. They empower you with the knowledge to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and ultimately enhance your business's competitiveness in the market. Embracing these learning opportunities demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement and sets the stage for long-term success.