Two-Minute Drill: Briley Palmer Named SEMO Women's Basketball Head Coach

New women’s basketball head coach Briley Palmer has made quite an impression in her first seven weeks on the job.

On May 15, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke hired Briley Palmer as Southeast Missouri's ninth head women's basketball coach.

A native of Farmington, Missouri, Palmer enters her first NCAA Division I job after spending four years as head coach at Mineral Area College.

At MAC, she compiled an overall record of 77-40, including a 25-5 mark and second-place finish in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC) last season. The Lady Cards, who concluded the season ranked 24th, spent 10 weeks in the NJCAA Top-25 Poll and put together a 14-0 home record. Their 25 victories tied a school record for most in a season. In all, Palmer coached 28 players who went on to play Division I basketball during her time at MAC.

She and her husband, Jimmy, have two daughters, Dayton, and Nola. Less than 50 days into the job, Coach Palmer and her family have already become incredibly active in the community.

And in terms of basketball, Coach Palmer has successfully recruited a full roster after inheriting a team of only two players due to transfers and graduation. The women’s basketball team has been practicing on campus this summer, and the 2024-25 Redhawks schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.