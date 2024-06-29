Hurricane Beryl to become an 'extremely dangerous' storm before reaching the Caribbean

Updated June 30, 2024 at 12:05 PM ET

Hurricane Beryl strengthened from a tropical storm into a “very dangerous” Category 3 hurricane over the weekend and is expected to grow even more powerful before it makes landfall along several Caribbean nations early this week, the National Weather Service says.

Forecasters are predicting that the massive storm system could become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands on Monday.

Hurricane warnings were in effect Sunday for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago. Martinique was under a tropical storm warning, while Dominica and Trinidad faced a tropical storm watch.

The record-breaking storm was 355 miles east of Barbados on Sunday as it moved west toward the Caribbean Sea.

“The reality is that we need to be ready,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in a statement on Friday. She urged residents to stock up on medication and to have vital identification documents that might be needed in case there's a reason to evacuate.

On Sunday morning, Beryl had maximum sustained winds near 120 miles per hour and was strengthening. Category 4 hurricanes, which the National Hurricane Center says cause “catastrophic damage,” have maximum sustained winds between 130-156 mph.

Three to six inches of rain are expected in Barbados and the Windward Islands, and Beryl could cause “potentially catastrophic” damage from high winds. Forecasters say the major hurricane could also produce a life-threatening storm surge as high as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels.

Beryl is an historic storm

A named storm this far east is unusual for June, John Cangialosi, a forecaster with the National Hurricane Center, wrote in an advisory Friday. "There have only been a few storms in history that have formed over the central or eastern tropical Atlantic this early in the year,” he wrote.

Beryl is thethird earliest Atlantic major hurricane on record behind Alma (1966) and Audrey (1957).

The storm is also noteworthy for how quickly it has intensified. Beryl went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 39 hours. Sam Lillo, a weather researcher with the forecasting group DTN, said in a tweet that’s only “been done 6 other times in Atlantic hurricane history. And the EARLIEST date this was achieved before was … September 1.”

Beryl’s strengthening, location and forecast track are more indicative of storms in late August or September — not June.

Beryl is only the second named storm in what was forecast to be an exceptionally busy hurricane season this year. Last week, Tropical Storm Alberto led to torrential flooding for portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico, and was responsible for four deaths in the region, according to The Associated Press.

Temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean have been “record-shattering” for about a year, and that extra heat fuels hurricanes and can lead to heavier rains and flooding. While climate scientists expected the oceans to heat up, temperatures have been even hotter than expected in the last year.

The Atlantic hurricane season is supposed to see the most activity in mid-August, even though hurricane season begins on June 1. However, in a report released last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted that this year's hurricane season would be “above average,” with 17 to 25 storms, eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

“Past is not necessarily prologue when it comes to the hurricanes of the future,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said to reporters when the report was released in May. “The key this year, as is any year, is to get prepared and stay prepared.”

Copyright 2024 NPR