How can we prepare for a hotter world?

Deadlyheat waves are scorching cities across continents in the Northern Hemisphere; a sign that climate change may once again fuel record-breaking heat. This year’s summer could surpass last year’s as the warmest in 2,000 years.

In only the first few days of summer India had the longest heatwave on record,China experienced some of the worst flooding in history, and closerto home heat domes burned from coast to coast, with damagingrains in the Midwest andwildfires in New Mexico.

A report last month by leading climate scientists examined 76 extreme heat waves across 90 countries over a 12-month period starting in May 2023. In that period, 6.3 billion people – roughly 78% of the population – experienced at least 31 days of extreme heat.

We discuss the recent global heatwaves and examine who’s most vulnerable.

