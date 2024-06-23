© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. Local support for "Let's Talk Business" is provided by Carved + Crafted Catering. (573) 651-2569

Let's Talk Business: Next Cohort of "Bounce My Big Idea" Forming Now

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published June 23, 2024 at 11:38 AM CDT

Have you ever encountered a problem or an issue at work and thought there should be a technical solution to this problem? Do you have ideas for an application or technical concept that could be a business but don’t know where to start? Your next opportunity to work through the problem and create a solution and possible business is coming up from Innovate SOMO.

Technical solutions to problems are all around us, and if you’re like me you will sometimes see a new business idea launched with enormous success and think to yourself, I had that same idea but didn’t know how to make it a business! With the support of the Innovate SOMO network now is the time to take that idea you have been mulling over and explore the opportunity to create a new business or startup!

The Bounce My Big Idea program launched at the start of 2024 as a virtual, hands-on workshop for you to evaluate your ideas and explore the possibility or opportunity to build that into a business. Through live weekly sessions, One on One coaching opportunities, and access to a variety of tools and programs participants can go from concept to potential pitch in just four weeks.

Bounce My Big Idea is a prework session for the 120-Tech Startup program and leverages the experience and expertise of the Team at Codefi to help you turn an idea into a reality. To learn more visit Bounce My Big Idea (innovatesomo.org) or email crystal@codefiworks.com for more details.

The next session begins August 11th, so sign up today to take part!
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by Rob Gilligan