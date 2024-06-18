Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirmed to NPR that Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday in Sag Harbor and arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court later that morning.

Sag Harbor is one of the beachfront communities on the eastern end of Long Island, and a popular summer destination for affluent New Yorkers.

NPR has reached out to Timberlake’s representatives for comment.

The 43-year-old is nearly two months into the North American leg of his “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour. He's promoting his sixth studio album — and first in six years — Everything I Thought It Was, released in March.

Timberlake most recently took the stage in Miami on Saturday. He is scheduled to perform at Chicago’s United Center on Friday and Saturday, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden next week.

