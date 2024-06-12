The candidates for president in Iran

Six candidates have been cleared to run in this month’s presidential election in Iran, after more than eighty applied.The snap election comes less than a monthafter former President Ebrahim Raisi diedina helicoptercrash.

The winner of the June 28election will have to contend with a struggling economy, social discontent, and the ongoing challenge of U.S. sanctions.

We discuss the candidates, and whether they can get Iranians to go to the polls.

