Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Baseball Makes Historic Run in NCAA Tournament

SEMO Baseball made history last weekend. The Redhawks made national headlines when they upset #5 national seed Arkansas on their home turf, eliminating the Razorbacks and advancing the NCAA Regional Finals for the first time in school history.

The win over Arkansas was the Redhawks second in as many days at the NCAA Baseball Regional held in Fayetteville, Arkansas. On Saturday, the Redhawks defeated Conference USA champion Louisiana Tech in an elimination game, earning the program’s second ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

In another elimination game on Sunday afternoon, SEMO squared off against the host and number 5 national seed Razorbacks in their home stadium. The Redhawks controlled the game, jumping out to a 4-0 lead through four innings, and ultimately finishing with a 6-3 victory. SEMO was one of only 32 teams in the nation to advance to the Regional Finals of the NCAA Division I baseball championship.

Although the Redhawks season came to an end in the finals at the hands of Kansas State, SEMO had six student-athletes named to the All-Region team: second baseman Brooks Kettering, outfielder Josh Cameron, designated hitter Ty Stauss, and pitchers Collin Wilma, Logan Katen, and Payton Lawrence.

In addition to the historic postseason performance, the Redhawks Baseball team was also recognized for their outstanding sportsmanship during this season, as they were awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award for Baseball for the third consecutive season.