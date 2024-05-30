Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Baseball Wins OVC Championship, Heads to NCAA Regional

The 2024 Southeast Missouri Baseball program captured its sixth Ohio Valley Conference Championship last weekend, with a 9-6 victory over #3 Morehead State to clinch the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. With the championship, the title marks the third in the last four seasons for the Redhawks.

In the winner-takes-all championship game, the Redhawks got a big start from RHP Sam Heyman, making his first appearance in the tournament. The sophomore tossed 6.0 innings allowing just four runs on five hits and stifled a powerful MSU offense. He struck out five Eagles and left the game with the Redhawks leading, 9-2. Relief pitcher Payton Lawrence closed the door, earning the save with three scoreless innings.

Seven Redhawks were named to the OVC All Tournament Team: pitchers Payton Lawrence and Collin Wilma, along with Ian Riley, Josh Cameron, Brooks Kettering and Keoni Coloma. Coloma was selected as the tournament's MVP as he hit nearly .500 with two home runs and six RBIs.

SEMO will take part in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Regionals in Fayetteville, Ark., this weekend. The Redhawks take on host and #5 national seed Arkansas Friday at 2 p.m. All NCAA Regional games are streamed live on ESPN+.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on social media @SEMORedhawks.