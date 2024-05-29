South Africans cast their vote putting three decades of power into question

In South Africa, voting is underway in an election that’s on track to upend who runs the country.Early results suggest that the African National Congress Party (ANC) could lose its majority for the first time since 1994. The party that ended apartheid is under fire over corruption, high levels of crime and the state of the economy.

A record number of parties are running in this election. The radical EFF and the new “MK” party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, are hoping to make inroads.

We are joined by the Managing Editor of Semafor Africa,Alexis Akwagyiram, from Johannesburg.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5