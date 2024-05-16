© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Add Two OVC Championships to the Mantle

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published May 16, 2024 at 4:11 PM CDT
Redhawks Softball OVC Champs
SEMO Athletics
Redhawks Softball OVC Champs

Last week, SEMO Athletics added two more OVC championship titles – bringing the Athletic Department total to 29 team championships since the start of 2019.

The Women’s Track & Field team won back-to-back OVC Outdoor Championships, and their fourth consecutive championship crown in women’s track & field. Breanna Miles defended her OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year award, and Brianna Dixon was named OVC Female Freshman of the Year and Female Field Athlete of the Year. Meanwhile, head coach Eric Crumpecker won his sixth women’s outdoor coach of the year award.

On the men’s side, Paden Lewis was named Male Field Athlete of the Year and Male Field Athlete of the Championship, as the Redhawk men finished 3rd place at the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks Softball team won the OVC Softball Championship Tournament in Peoria, Illinois. The Redhawks went undefeated – 3-0 – during the tournament to claim the OVC automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. It is the seventh OVC Tournament Championship in SEMO Softball program history.

The Redhawks advance to the NCAA Tournament where they will play in the Fayetteville Regional. SEMO (28-24) will face regional host and #12 Seed Arkansas (36-16) on Friday, , with first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m., CT. Fans can watch all games from the NCAA Regional this weekend live on ESPN+

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino