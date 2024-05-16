Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Add Two OVC Championships to the Mantle

Last week, SEMO Athletics added two more OVC championship titles – bringing the Athletic Department total to 29 team championships since the start of 2019.

The Women’s Track & Field team won back-to-back OVC Outdoor Championships, and their fourth consecutive championship crown in women’s track & field. Breanna Miles defended her OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year award, and Brianna Dixon was named OVC Female Freshman of the Year and Female Field Athlete of the Year. Meanwhile, head coach Eric Crumpecker won his sixth women’s outdoor coach of the year award.

On the men’s side, Paden Lewis was named Male Field Athlete of the Year and Male Field Athlete of the Championship, as the Redhawk men finished 3rd place at the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks Softball team won the OVC Softball Championship Tournament in Peoria, Illinois. The Redhawks went undefeated – 3-0 – during the tournament to claim the OVC automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. It is the seventh OVC Tournament Championship in SEMO Softball program history.

The Redhawks advance to the NCAA Tournament where they will play in the Fayetteville Regional. SEMO (28-24) will face regional host and #12 Seed Arkansas (36-16) on Friday, , with first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m., CT. Fans can watch all games from the NCAA Regional this weekend live on ESPN+

