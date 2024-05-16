"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Center for Speech & Hearing, Vet and Medical Partnership, Future Teacher Day
On this edition of the program, we will learn more about a new partnership to create a pipeline to medicine and veterinarian studies for students with Dr. Timothy Judd.
Buddy Alberson will tell us about Future Teacher Day. And we'll visit with Sarah Sargent. She is Clinical Director for the Center for Speech and Hearing. She shares details about the center and its services.