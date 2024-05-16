© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Center for Speech & Hearing, Vet and Medical Partnership, Future Teacher Day

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published May 16, 2024 at 9:38 AM CDT
Buddy Alberson, Associate Dean of Educator Preparation

On this edition of the program, we will learn more about a new partnership to create a pipeline to medicine and veterinarian studies for students with Dr. Timothy Judd.

Buddy Alberson will tell us about Future Teacher Day. And we'll visit with Sarah Sargent. She is Clinical Director for the Center for Speech and Hearing. She shares details about the center and its services.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
