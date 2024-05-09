Two-Minute Drill: Six Redhawks Secure All-OVC Softball Honors

Six Southeast Missouri softball players made the 2024 All-Ohio Valley Conference Softball Teams.

Outfielder Paige Halliwill and catcher Marissa Peek earned first-team accolades. A native of Mogadore, Ohio, Paige Halliwill is a repeat First-Team All-OVC selection and leads the Redhawks in runs, triples, walks (18) and stolen bases (15). Defensively, she has not committed an error.

Catcher Marissa Peek, who hails from Wentzville, Missouri, also earned First Team All-OVC honors. She made 28 of her 34 starts behind the plate and leads SEMO in home runs (7), RBI (28) and slugging percentage (.621). Peek stands tied for second on the team with 10 doubles, as well. During the OVC season, Peek led the conference in home runs (7), RBI (27) and slugging percentage (.781), while finishing fourth in total bases (50).



Meanwhile, Pitcher Paytience Holman, first baseman Aubrie Shore and second baseman Abigail Rickermann claimed second-team laurels. Rounding out the honorees was pitcher Maddie Carney who landed a spot on the OVC All-Newcomer Team.

SEMO is the #2 seed in the OVC Championship tournament being held in Peoria, Illinois this week. The Redhawks won their first game on Thursday, a 9-2 victory over Tennessee State, and will play in the semifinals today at 1:30 p.m. All games are streamed live on ESPN+.