Majorie Taylor Greene is planning a vote next week to oust Speaker Johnson

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will move next week to try to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the job over his reliance on votes from Democrats to pass key legislation, including aid for Ukraine.

Greene did not give any further specifics on when she plans to bring up the resolution known as a motion to vacate. Greene started the process for trying to oust Johnson weeks ago and has repeatedly threatened to follow through without actually calling up the measure and forcing a vote.

"What are we giving Republican voters to vote for?" Greene asked at a press conference outside of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Johnson responded with with a statement to reporters:

"This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country," he said.

The House must vote on the measure within two legislative days, though the exact timing is up to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Greene has boasted the support of two members, Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., though the majority of House Republicans say they continue to support Johnson.

Democrats announced Tuesday that they would support Johnson and save his job if Greene moved ahead with this vote. If Democrats follow through, their support would bolster Greene's claims that Johnson is operating in service of Democrats' goals, not the goals of the most conservative members of his own party.

There are no clear successors for Johnson, something most Republicans themselves readily acknowledge.

Greene insists there are credible candidates for the job, but she would not name them when asked on Wednesday.

Greene said she voted for Johnson to be speaker last year but she is disappointed with the concessions he's made. She accused him of supporting and passing Democrats' agenda instead of standing up for what Republicans want.

She told reporters that lack of follow through is alienating voters and putting the GOP reelection plans at risk.

"We are not going to have a House majority if we keep Mike Johnson," Greene told reporters. "The only way we will get the House majority in November is if President Trump drags everyone across the line."

