Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Raises Awareness of the Importance of Organ and Tissue Donation

April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for the importance of organ and tissue donation. SEMO Athletics is proud to team up with Mid-America Transplant to do just that! At tomorrow’s softball game the Redhawks are trading in their red jerseys for blue and green, which are the Donate Life colors. Fans are invited to wear blue and green too in support of this lifesaving cause! First pitch from the SEMO Softball Complex on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m.

More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. And every 9 minutes another person gets added to that list. So, it’s highly likely that you know someone whose life has been touched by organ or tissue donation. Last year alone, Mid-America Transplant stewarded over 800 organ transplants, many of which were donated to recipients right here in the Heartland.

Organ and tissue donation is very important to SEMO athletics. In 2012, Meg Herndon, a student-athlete on the Redhawks soccer team, was tragically involved in a fatal accident. Through her selfless gift of organ and tissue donation, Meg was able to save and heal 17 lives and leave a lasting legacy.

That’s why SEMO Athletics has partnered with Mid-America Transplant for the Donate Life Games, starting with the softball game tomorrow, as well as the baseball game next Friday, April 26. The Redhawks want to raise awareness because Meg’s story and her legacy are such an important part of SEMO athletics, and they hope to register more people as organ donors and help save as many lives as possible. Learn more and register online as an organ and tissue donor by visiting SayYesGiveLife.org.