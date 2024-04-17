Consumer Handbook: Hiring a Lawncare Professional

A beautiful lawn can be both appealing and environmentally friendly, but it can take a lot of work and be a tricky project, and the best of circumstances can still be challenging. Extreme weather, dull lawnmower blades, bugs, pests, and heavy foot traffic can all lead to a lawn that needs extra care.

Lawn care generally falls into three categories: landscaping, lawn maintenance, and sprinkler systems. Before selecting a business, evaluate your needs.

Landscaping businesses design landscapes for designated areas, select the appropriate plants, and provide and install the plants.

Lawn maintenance services generally include mowing, edging, weeding of flower beds, treating for insect disease, weed control, trimming of shrubs, irrigation system checks, and fertilizing.

Services provided by sprinkler system businesses include design installation, general maintenance, and repair. Check with your state or province to see if special licenses are required to do this work.

The BBB offers the following tips when considering hiring a lawn care professional:

