Consumer Handbook: Hiring a Lawncare Professional
A beautiful lawn can be both appealing and environmentally friendly, but it can take a lot of work and be a tricky project, and the best of circumstances can still be challenging. Extreme weather, dull lawnmower blades, bugs, pests, and heavy foot traffic can all lead to a lawn that needs extra care.
Lawn care generally falls into three categories: landscaping, lawn maintenance, and sprinkler systems. Before selecting a business, evaluate your needs.
Landscaping businesses design landscapes for designated areas, select the appropriate plants, and provide and install the plants.
Lawn maintenance services generally include mowing, edging, weeding of flower beds, treating for insect disease, weed control, trimming of shrubs, irrigation system checks, and fertilizing.
Services provided by sprinkler system businesses include design installation, general maintenance, and repair. Check with your state or province to see if special licenses are required to do this work.
The BBB offers the following tips when considering hiring a lawn care professional:
- Ask for a lawn inspection. Businesses that quote a price without seeing your lawn cannot be sure what your lawn might need. Businesses will sometimes charge you to discuss specific landscaping ideas to protect themselves against clients who want to steal their ideas and implement them themselves. They often credit you for the initial fee if you contract with the business.
- Check if the lawn care provider needs a license to work in your area. Confirm that the landscaper holds the necessary licenses and insurance. This protects you and the landscaper in case of accidents, injuries, or damage during the project. In particular, landscapers may need a license to apply pesticides. Ensure that the business provides liability and workman's compensation insurance to protect you in the event of an accident.
- Ask about timing and safety. Will the work be done while you are home or away? Are there safety precautions you need to take during or after work? If pesticides are used, do you need to protect your family or pets? Is the timing of the application good for the weather conditions?
- Discuss payment and warranties. Discuss payment terms, including the deposit, payment schedule, and accepted payment methods. It’s better to pay by check or credit card, but if you make full payment in cash, be sure to obtain written verification from the business with a list of labor and material charges covered by the payment. Also, ask if the landscaper offers any guarantees or warranties on their work. This can give you peace of mind that they stand behind the quality of their services.