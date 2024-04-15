If You Can Keep It: The legacy of Roe v. Wade in the 2024 election

Almost two years ago, The Supreme Courtruled in the Dobbs case,overturningRoe v. Wade anddeclaring that access to abortion is not protected in the United States Constitution.

A lot has happenedinthetimesince then.

Nationwide, citizens are arguing in the courts, legislatures, and ballot boxes over whether abortion should be banned, and if so, under what circumstances.

It’salreadya big issue in theupcoming2024 election. Republican candidate Donald Trump shared his take in a video message last week.In this week’s installment of our weekly politics series, “If You Can Keep It,”we’rediscussing abortion,politics, and the upcoming election.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5