Let's Talk Business: Business Development Is Strong in Southeast Missouri

The start of April brought with it the opening of the newest hotel property in Cape Girardeau, the Riverview Hotel at the Century Casino. This is just one of several large commercial investments underway in the region that will help improve the overall quality of life and add a nice little boost to business in Southeast Missouri.

While there continues to be a debate between pundits and talking heads about the potential for economic concerns, business activity in and around Southeast Missouri seems strong as many major investment projects are in various stages of completion.

The Riverview Hotel is the second new hotel property to open this year after the new Fairfield Inn opened in January, and the next 12 months will see the addition of a new Tru Hotel near the Cape SportsPlex, as well as a new boutique hotel the Rockwood Inn in the historic Himmelberger House next to the SEMO Campus. Dexter also saw a groundbreaking for a new Hampton Inn which will be a terrific addition along Hwy 60.

At the last Cape Chamber First Friday Coffee, members had a chance to hear updates on the Thorngate redevelopment project that will welcome two new businesses to the community, the Pickleball Factory offering fifteen indoor pickleball courts plus social spaces as well as PARC Motor Club for auto enthusiast.

Last, but certainly not least, the West Park Mall Redevelopment Phase 1 is currently underway, kicking off a multi-year project that will revitalize one of the largest retail draws in the region.

With great local businesses continuing to invest and grow, things continue to look good for Southeast Missouri.