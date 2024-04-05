The News Roundup - Domestic

After having it substantially reduced, former President Donald Trump posted the $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud judgement thanks to some help from a supporter. Don Hankey, a California auto loans billionaire, reached out to the 45th president’s team to stay the penalty.

A Minnesota senator is pushing to repeal a more than century-old law. Democrat Tina Smith is pushing to repeal the 1873 Comstock Act because she says it could be “misused” by Supreme Court justices to try to ban abortion nationwide.

The women’s March Madness tournament is doing numbers. Monday night’s game between Iowa and LSU boasted an audience of 12.3 million people, a record for women’s college basketball game.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5