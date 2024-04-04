Where are you going to view the solar eclipse? NPR wants to know
On Monday, April 8, millions of people across North America will experience a total solar eclipse. Are you one of them?
If so, we'd love to hear from you!
Please send us a voice memo that includes your first and last name, your hometown, a call back number and a description of where you are going to view the eclipse. Feel free to be as detailed as possible about your surroundings and what you're experiencing.
At the end of that voice memo, please leave 20 to 30 seconds of ambient sound. That means no talking! Just record the ambient sound of what's going on around you.
Your submission may be featured in a story on NPR about people's experience viewing the eclipse.
Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.
More resources to enjoy the eclipse
- Sharing the eclipse with tiny humans? Check out these kid-friendly total solar eclipse learning guides from Vermont Public's But Why, and this great explainer from KERA Kids on the difference between a solar and a lunar eclipse.
- Plan to wander into the wild for the best view? Here are some tips from outdoor experts.
- Tips from Bill Nye on the best ways to enjoy the eclipse.
- Feeling whimsical? Here are three ways to sprinkle a little magic into your eclipse experience.
NPR will be sharing highlights herefrom across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.
Fernando Alfonso III contributed reporting.
