This environmentalist walks across the globe: "For me, it's a sacred journey"

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode A More Walkable World.

John Francis is walking the length of Africa. This journey is just the latest in a lifetime of walking across vast distances, all aimed at connecting to the earth and spreading kindness.

About John Francis

/ David Morimoto / David Morimoto

One day in 1983, John Francis stepped out on a walk. For the next 22 years, he trekked and sailed around North and South America, carrying a message of kindness and respect for the Earth — for 17 of those years, without speaking. During his monumental, silent trek, he earned an MA in environmental studies and a Ph.D. in land resources. He is currently walking across the length of Africa.

His Planetwalk foundation consults on sustainable development and works with educational groups to teach kids about the environment.

