Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Track & Field Programs Sweep OVC Team Sportsmanship Awards

The Ohio Valley Conference announced that Southeast Missouri is the recipient of the 2023-24 Team Sportsmanship Awards for both men's and women's indoor track and field.

Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the Conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators, and fans.

The 2023-24 school year marks the 19th year the team sportsmanship honors have been awarded. It marks the fourth award for the men's program (2011, 2015, 2017, 2024) and the first award for the women's program.

The men finished third place in the OVC at the Indoor Track & Field Championships held in late February. And last weekend, graduate student Parker Feuerborn finish 6th in the nation in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships. Meanwhile, the women won the conference championship, securing the indoor title for the second consecutive season.

The track and field programs kickoff the outdoor season this weekend on the road, and they will host their lone home meet - the Joey Haines Invitational - on March 29-30 at the Abe Stuber Track & Field Complex.