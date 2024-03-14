© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Track & Field Programs Sweep OVC Team Sportsmanship Awards

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:14 PM CDT
Women's Indoor Track & Field
SEMO Athletics
Women's Indoor Track & Field

The Ohio Valley Conference announced that Southeast Missouri is the recipient of the 2023-24 Team Sportsmanship Awards for both men's and women's indoor track and field.

Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the Conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators, and fans.

The 2023-24 school year marks the 19th year the team sportsmanship honors have been awarded. It marks the fourth award for the men's program (2011, 2015, 2017, 2024) and the first award for the women's program.

The men finished third place in the OVC at the Indoor Track & Field Championships held in late February. And last weekend, graduate student Parker Feuerborn finish 6th in the nation in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships. Meanwhile, the women won the conference championship, securing the indoor title for the second consecutive season.

The track and field programs kickoff the outdoor season this weekend on the road, and they will host their lone home meet - the Joey Haines Invitational - on March 29-30 at the Abe Stuber Track & Field Complex.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino