Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Tennis Wins Two OVC Weekly Awards

SEMO Redhawks won two Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards this week.

Daniela Hlacikova was named Co-Ohio Valley Women's Tennis Player of the Week, and she joined Juliette Talieu for this week's Doubles Team of the Week.

Hlacikova, who picked up her first OVC Player of the Week honor this season, cruised to a 6-2, 6-0, victory over UL Monroe's Campo Suarez. A day later, she beat Missouri State's Mary Houston, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0, in singles action.

Hlacikova and Talieu claimed their second OVC Doubles Team of the Week accolade this spring.

The pair posted a 2-0 record with wins over UL Monroe's Alice Klinteby and Mackenzie King (6-3) and Missouri State's Cristina Flaquer and Nicole Ross (6-1).

They are now a team-best 5-1 in doubles play.

As a team, the Redhawks have won two of their last three matches.

The Redhawks return home for the first time this season on Saturday and Sunday. They will host Bradley University on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by Arkansas State on Sunday at Noon. Redhawk Tennis matches are played at the John C. Bierk Tennis Courts at the corner of Sprigg & Bertling. Admission is free and open to the public.